BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has expressed worry over the escalating boundary clashes between some local government areas in Abia and Akwa Ibom States.

Director general (DG) of the commission, Surveyor Adamu Adaji during a joint sensitization and enlightenment campaign for the states along the boundaries at Akirika Obu in Ukwa East local government area.

Adaji blamed the development on the delay in the delineation, demarcation, and resolution of the boundary lines between the states by subsequent administrations in the country since 1967.

He explained that the commission will soon commence the process of delineation and demarcation of the boundaries to end the lingering clashes which has led to loss of many lives and property worth millions of naira.

The DG, therefore used the opportunity to stress the importance for both communities to embrace peace to enable them benefit from the federal government developmental programmes and projects for both states governments.

In his remarks, the deputy governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu lauded the commission for its efforts at ensuring the delineation and demarcation of the boundaries, expressing the hope that the clashes will end soon.

Chukwu, who is also the chairman of the state Boundary Committee, maintained that physical demarcation and field tracing remains the lasting solution the clashes with the attendant human and property losses.

Similarly, his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Sir Moses Ekpo lauded pointed out that it will be a great achievement if the disputes were resolved during their tenure as chairmen of their respective states boundary committees.

According to the special adviser to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Boundary Matters, Sir Chris Nwanevu, documents are available indicating boundary corridors between the states, saying there was no need for the disputes.

LEADERSHIP reports that the commission had also conducted a similarly exercise between some communities in Ikwuano local government area and their neighbours in Ini local government area of the other state.