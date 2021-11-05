National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned all broadcast stations to ensure that their broadcast during the Anambra State governorship election does not contain anything which amounts to subversion of constituted authority or compromises the unity, or corporate existence of Nigeria as a sovereign state.

NBC also reminded all broadcasters covering the Anambra State governorship election to take note of the provisions of the Extant Electoral Laws, the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja signed by the director-general, Balarabe Ilelah, also urged broadcast stations to avert language or scenes likely to encourage or incite crime, or lead to disorder, is not broadcast.

Ilelah, however, urged all broadcasters to desist from using or allowing their platforms and facilities to be used for the broadcast of content that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also advised the station not to transmit divisive materials that may threaten or compromise the indivisibility and indissolubility of Nigeria as a sovereign state.

The NBC helmsman added that the ‘’NBC ACT CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, also prescribes, in the Third Schedule 12(6) that “A licensee shall be responsible for the content of the station’s broadcast.’’