Lagos Islanders seem poise for a place in the National Final 8 of the ongoing Nigeria Basketball Premier League (NBPL) organized league as they secured another win against Invaders of Ekiti.

A 64-49pts win ensured they recorded their second victory after two games for an 100% win ratio in the Atlantic Conference.

Kwara Falcons recorded their third win to sit conveniently atop the conference after defeating CAMAC, 71-52pts in the second game of the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was another dominant performance from Conference favorite, Rivers Hoopers against a determined Police Baton of Lagos.

Although, Police Baton under Dike Dominic tried their best, it was not enough as they slumped to a 36pt loss with the game ending 88-52pts.

Again Benjamin Ikechukwu came through for Hoopers when they needed him the most with some big threes that broke the resolve of the Police team ending the game with 17pts.

Raptors of Lagos recorded its first win after 3 games with a 57-68pt win against Ondo Raiders.

Action will continue on Saturday as Police Baton will hope to bounce back against Coal City Miners who are yet to record a single win since the league commenced.

The star game of the day will be between Kwara Falcons and Lagos Islander with both teams yet to lose a game while Rivers Hoopers will hope to feast on Raptor before Ondo Raiders will take on CAMAC.

Abuja fans will witness the resumption of basketball actions after Friday was observed as a rest day for all teams.

Defenders will battle Reformers, Customs will take on table topping Kano Pillars while Gombe Bulls who are second on the log will battle City Chiefs.

The last game of the day will be between Nigeria Army and Benue Braves.