BY KEHINDE SALLAH |



Federal government generated N454.69 billion revenue from value-added tax (VAT) in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report titled ‘Sectoral distribution of value-added tax (Q4 2020)’ which was released yesterday, show that the VAT revenue generated in the fourth quarter represents an increase of 7.06 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) when compared to the N424.71 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020).

It also represents a 43.39 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY) when compared to N308.48 billion generated in Q4 2019.

“Out of the total amounted generated in Q4 2020, N212.52 billion was generated as non-import VAT locally, while N143.35 billion was generated as non-import VAT for foreign,” the report read.

“The balance of N98.81 billion was generated as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) import VAT.”

By sector, professional services generated the highest amount of VAT in Q4 2020 with N42.38 billion, followed by other manufacturers generating N39.45 billion; commercial and trading (N25.15 billion); breweries, bottling and beverages (N19.09 billion); and state, ministries and parastatals (16.90 billion).

The mining sector generated the least VAT in Q4 2020 with N58.88 million, followed by pioneering (N185.72 million); textile and garment industry (N353.75 million); pharmaceuticals, soaps and toiletries (N370.32 million) and local government councils (N530.73 million).

Overall, the federal government generated a total sum of N1.53 trillion from VAT in 2020, up by 29.66 per cent when compared to N1.18 trillion recorded in 2019; and 37.84 per cent increase as against N1.11 trillion in 2018.

The 7.5 percent VAT rate became effective on February 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, the NBS also revealed that the Company Income Tax (CIT) revenue generated in 2020 dropped to N1.409 trillion, indicating a 13.35 per cent decline when compared to N1.63 trillion generated in 2019.

According to the report, CIT dropped in the fourth quarter of 2020 to the sum of N295.72 billion when compared to N416.01 billion generated in the third quarter of 2020 and N362.01billion generated in Q4 2019 representing -28.91 per cent decrease Quarter-on-Quarter and -18.31 per cent decrease Year-on-Year basis.

Professional Services including Telecoms generated the highest amount of CIT with N32.17bn and closely followed by other manufacturing, which generated N25.64bn. Commercial and trading generated N19.41bn while Textile and Garment industry generated the least and closely followed by mining and local government councils with N104.37 million, N136.99 million and N298.73 million generated respectively.

Out of the total amount generated in Q4 2020, N162.00bn was generated as CIT locally while N63.52bn was generated foreign CIT payment. The balance of N70.20bn was generated as CIT from other payments.