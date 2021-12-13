Beneficiaries of the National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI) under the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) across the country have commended the agency for the initiative.

In their separate reactions, beneficiaries commended the federal government for such a painstaking programme geared towards capacity building, skills acquisition, financial empowerment and job creation in the country.

The commendations were conveyed through the spokepersons of the beneficiaries across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Shafi A. Shafi and Rachael Paul, who spoke on behalf of North-Central beneficiaries, they commended the federal government through SMEDAN for introducing such a programme for the downtrodden, adding that “the introduction of the programme is a clear indication that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration cares for the wellbeing of the poor masses”.

They stressed that “though, government has graciously trained them and given them Drier/ Pedicure Machines each in their hundreds,” they, however, admonished that in the second phase of the programme, government should provide the various beneficiaries with the working capital for them to begin their journey towards their financial freedom.

Similarly, Fatimah Yarima and Fatimah Muhammed who spoke on behalf of North-East unanimously said, “it is a thing of joy to have benefited from such a skill from the federal government with a gift of Sewing Machine to hundreds of people in the zone.

“We, however, implore SMEDAN to help with more Sewing Machines and capital to begin the business in earnest.”

To Safiya Ibrahim and Hasat Aliyu, on behalf of the North-West group, they said, “we are grateful to SMEDAN via NBSDI for the gift of Sewing Machines, Drier Machines and such others to various beneficiaries in the area, we, however, appealed to the federal government to expand the scope of the programme so that more people can benefit.”

From South-West, Sholakpa Oshidele and Bola Afolabi commended SMEDAN for the initiative which saw them having Mixer Machines for milk pal, Drier Machines and Sewing Machines for hundred of beneficiaries in the area.

They, however, begged the federal government through SMEDAN to provide capital N500,000 and above to enable them rent shops and buy raw materials needed for their work.

Also, from South-South, Victoria J. Eze and Hajara Abdullahi said, ” they are forever grateful to the SMEDAN for giving them such an opportunity to participate in the programme even as they called for soft loans.

LEADERSHIP reports that the National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI) is an initiative of the federal government through SMEDAN as an agency of government that is geared towards capacity building, skill acquisition, job creation and financial/mental empowerment of beneficiaries.