President Muhammadu Buhari has been applauded for ensuring federal government’s recovery of abandoned property illegally occupied by hoodlums across the country.

The president, it was gathered had directed the minister of education, Adamu Adamu and the executive secretary of NBTE, Professor Idris Bugaje, to reclaim government’s property that was fraudulently converted by persons who claimed to be from Buhari’s home town.

Already, the directive has been carried out, leading to the recovery of the Nigerian Railway Corporation and NBTE property on Plot 445 Maitama Cadastral zone A05, Abuja from the illegal occupants.

Bugaje, in a letter 20 dated 27th August, 2021, said the board made a request for permission to liaise with security agencies to re-execute the order of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIPRPP) from occupants of the federal government land on Plot 445 Maitama Cadastral zone A05, Abuja.

He said, “I humbly request that the honourable minister’s indulgence on the above subject matter.”

Bugaje said special presidential panel investigated a complaint against Messr D. B. Mongal Limited and AFDIN Construction Company Limited for encroachment and conversion of the land belonging to the federal government.

He said after its work, the panel handed over the said plot to NBTE on Wednesday, June 19, 2018, but the two companies used force to re-encroach and re-convert the land in the defiance of the SPIPRPP and extant laws of the country in that respect.

The approval, however, reads that “reference to your CITEB201/vol. vii/20 dated 27th August, 2021, on the above subject matter and to convey the honourable minister’s approval for you to liaise with the security agencies to take professional actions that will facilitate the ejection of illegal tenants from the federal government’s land at Plot 445 Maitama Cadastral Zone A O5, Abuja.”