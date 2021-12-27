National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has given approval to Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State to begin six Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes with effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.

The approval was contained in a letter written by NBTE to the rector of the school with reference number TEB/PRO/FP.26/Vol.1/142 dated 23rd December, 2021.

It said the approval was the outcome of the resource visitation carried out by the board to the institution from 15th to 18th November, 2021.

The approved HND programmes are Computer Engineering Technology; Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology (Electrical/Telecommunications Option); Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology (Power/Machines Option); Computer Science; Statistics and Accountancy.

In a statement signed by the institution’s head of information, protocol and passages, Mr Sanmi Enigbokan, he said the admission of prospective students into the programmes will commence from the 2021/2022 academic session after which the approved programmes will be due for full accreditation when the first set of students are in their fourth semester of studies.

The rector, Prof Emmanuel Fasakin, expressed profound appreciation to the NBTE for the approval.

