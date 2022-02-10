Executive secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof Idris Bugaje, has lamented that despite its huge investment in Research and Development (R&D) there is no major technological breakthrough in Nigeria.

He called for a paradigm shift that will allow polytechnics to key into the research and development agenda, and end the era of university researches ending in journal publications.

Bugaje asserted that polytechnics in Nigeria have the capacity to develop in R&D but underfunded to achieve it.

He stated this at the headquarters of the board in Kaduna yesterday during the commissioning of NBTE Research and Development Innovation Exhibition Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Research and Development Innovation Exhibition Hall houses researches from polytechnics across the country, including a 3D printer, E-scooter, giant energy stove and protective helmet from Kaduna Polytechnic, solar fumigator, palm kernel fibre tiles, interlocking paving stone produced with waste nylon and solar-powered hand washing system from the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, FM transmitter, automated system for irrigation and test of soil moisture and hydrogen general for fuel cell from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, among other innovations from Delta State Polytechnic, Auchi Polytechnic and Federal Polytechnic, Mubi.

Bugaje said, “Over the years, the government and its agencies have been pumping a lot of money into research and development in universities. Last year alone, TETFund funded 12 centres of excellence each with N2 billion to promote research, that was just 2021; previous years billions have been invested into universities for research and development but till today, there is no significant technology in this country that you can call Nigerian. We are busy investing money into research, but we are yet to see innovations going into commercialisation.

“For that reason, we want all the funding agencies and the government itself to realize that there is a need for paradigm shift. There is something we have gotten wrong and that is the fact that we have not allowed the polytechnics to key into the Research and Development Agenda. Polytechnics in this country have the capacity to deliver on research and development.

ADVERTISEMENT