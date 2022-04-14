The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) said it has observed with serious dismay, the proliferation of private Polytechnics, Colleges/Schools of Health Technology and similar Technical Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) Institutions operating all over the country as institutions of higher education awarding certificates, diplomas and some even degrees without Federal Government’s approval and operational licenses.

According to a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Prof. Idris M. Bugaji, the situation has become worrisome to the Board considering the poor quality of training offered by such unaccredited institutions, which have not been evaluated against the national minimum standards or benchmarks and with spate of complaints from concerned members of the public.

He noted that, in most cases, such institutions do not have adequate physical facilities, staffing, teaching and instructional aids, and conducive environment that befit the status of tertiary institutions, but usually claiming to be affiliated to local or foreign tertiary institutions to offer wide range of programmes without commensurate resources on ground.

“They fraudulently charge tuition and examination fees from many innocent admission seekers and issue them worthless qualifications that are not useful for employment, professional registration or further studies.

“These constitute serious threats to the training and development of skilled technical manpower in Nigeria. This is therefore illegal, and these Institutions should not be allowed to continue to award fake qualifications in the country.

“In the light of the above, the Board wishes to inform the general public to desist from seeking admissions into any of these unapproved Polytechnics, Colleges/Schools of Health Technology and similar TVET Institutions.

“They are kindly requested to verify from the NBTE website (www.nbte.gov.ng), the list of accredited TVET Institutions in Nigeria where they can legitimately enroll for the programmes of their choice. The lists would be updated regularly to ensure that all Nigerians are adequately informed and have access to only approved and accredited TVET Institutions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all private Institutions of higher education in Nigeria must be established in line with the provisions of Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Amendment Act CAP E3 LFN 2004.

“Any individual or organization intending to establish a Private Polytechnic, College/School of Health Technology and similar TVET Institutions\is strongly advised to contact NBTE Secretariat Complex, Kaduna or any of its Zonal/Liaison Offices in Abuja, Auchi, Bauchi, Enugu, Katsina, Lagos and Nasarawa for more information on the guidelines and procedures for the establishment of TVET Institutions in Nigeria,” he said.

NBTE also asked all professional regulatory/registration bodies under the Federal Ministries of Health and Environment should please note that only approved and licensed private institutions of higher education established pursuant of Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Amendment Act CAP E3 LFN 2004 are granted accreditation and permission to run their health professional training programmes.

“All national security and anti-graft agencies are kindly requested by this Press Release to close down any erring Private Polytechnics, College/Schools of Health Technology and similar TVET Institutions operating in Nigeria without the Federal Ministry of Education’s approval and license,” the NBTE boss added.