By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has explained the circumstances surrounding the recent suspension of Azman Air Operations.

In an official statement issued Friday, signed by the General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye NCAA stated that over a period of about six weeks, Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft operating scheduled passenger flights were involved in three separate incidents, resulting in damage to the aircraft in each case but with no loss of life, for which we are grateful to God.

During a routine ramp inspection on 10th February 2021, at Nnamdi Azikiwe

International Airport, Abuja, NCAA confirmed that its inspectors found an Azman Air maintenance engineer carrying out replacement of the right-hand main landing gear wheel assembly (nos. 3 and 4) of their Boeing 737-500 aircraft with registration 5N-SYS, without referring to the manufacturer’s maintenance manual.

“This is a violation of the Civil Aviation Regulations, for which both Azman Air and the engineer have been sanctioned but are yet to

pay the fine”, NCAA noted.

In the document, dated 19th March, 2021,titled: “NCAA Puts The Record Straight On Azman Air Suspension”, the agency stated “On 11th February 2021, Azman Air flight AZM 2318 operated with the same Boeing 737-500 aircraft with registration 5N-SYS, departed Kaduna for Lagos. During take-off, a component of the aircraft was observed to have fallen off the aircraft and Air Traffic Control (ATC) notified the Captain, who