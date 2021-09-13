Foreign airlines operating in the nation’s airports have been permitted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to board passengers travelling to Nigeria who are unable to show evidence of payment for day-7 Covid-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code or permit to fly.

This was contained in a letter to all foreign airlines signed by the director general, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, dated September 11, 2021 and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

The letter stated that the granting of the permit was hinged on the difficulties being experienced by travellers to Nigeria in trying to fill their health and travel history on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).

According to the letter, the presidential steering committee on COVID-19 has been made aware of the challenges.

The letter with reference number, NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/317 and titled, “Permission for airlines to board passengers travelling to Nigeria who are unable to show evidence of payment for day-7 Covid-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code/permit to fly”, noted that travellers to Nigeria are experiencing difficulties while trying to fill the Health and travel history into the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).

According to the document personally signed by the NCAA DG, holders of diplomatic passports and children aged 10 years, unable to complete the NITP are to be allowed to board the flight.

He, however, said the health declaration and travel history will be captured by the Port Health Services (PHS) at the destination airport.

“The presidential steering committee on Covid-19 has been made aware of challenges some travellers to Nigeria are experiencing while trying to fill their health and travel history into the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).

“Airlines are hereby permitted to board any traveller to Nigeria who is unable to either pay for the repeat day 7 Covid-19 PCR test or generate the paid QR code / Permit to fly. Such passengers will be required to make payment for the repeat day 7 COVID 19 PCR test at their destination airport in Nigeria.”

“Holders of diplomatic passports and children aged 10 years and below who are unable to complete the NITP are to be allowed to board the flight. Their health declaration and travel history will be captured by the port health services (PHS) at the destination airport.

“Airlines are to bring this information to the knowledge of their passengers and ensure strict compliance with the above stated conditions,” it reads.

