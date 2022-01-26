The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA has upgraded the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri to Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), category 6, to operate Boeing 737-700 or its equivalent.

The approval in a memo with reference number NCAA/AC/015/Vol.1/22/185, addressed to the Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano and signed by the director-general of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, said NCAA has approved the upgrade after assessing facilities and personnel at the fire station in the airport and finding them appropriate and commensurate with aerodrome rescue and fire fighting category 6 operation.

In the memo, the DG of NCAA, however, urged the government to ensure strict compliance with the requirement for operating Category 6 as stipulated in Wig.CARs and Aerodrome Standards Manual 13.2.1.

The letter reads, “ I wish to refer to the inspection of Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) at Anambra international Cargo Alrport conducted by Aerodrome Safety inspectors on January 21, 2022 to ascertain the

ADVERTISEMENT

preparedness of the Airport for the upgrade in fire cover from Cal.5 to 6.

“This is to inform His Excellency that the on-site assessment of the existing facilities and personnel at the fire station revealed that the level of protection is appropriate to and commensurate with aerodrome rescue and fire ghting category 6 operation.

“In view of the above, the Authority hereby grants approval for the upgrade of Anambra International Cargo Airport to aerodrome rescue and fire fighting (ARFF) category 6 to operate Boeing 737-700 or its equivalent.

“Furthermore, Anambra state government is by this approval, requested to ensure compliance with the requirements for operating Category 6 as stipulated in Wig.CARs Part 12.6.15.1 – 12.6.16.11 and Aarodrome Standards Manual 13.2.1 to 13.2.2.46.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Anambra state government is also required to ensure strict adherence to Safety, Security and COVID-19 requirements at the airport at all times.”