National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) said 5,000 delegates are scheduled to attend the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) that would hold in Lagos in the last quarter of the year.

The director-general of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe made this known at the preliminary meeting of the council with the Lagos State government in Abuja.

Welcoming the Lagos NAFEST team in Abuja, which comprised the state commissioner for tourism, arts and culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, and the special adviser for arts and culture, Mr Bolu Solomon Sanu, Runsewe said the festival is an occasion for Lagos to show the country what it’s made of.

Besides holding the highest number of diasporas interested in returning to participate in the festival, Runsewe said Lagos State met all the criteria for hosting the festival.

He, however, noted that the NAFEST Local Organising Committee (LOC) must work with the council to give a good outing.

Akinbile- Yussuf said Lagos is ready and waiting to host the event. She said Lagos would display a show such that no other state in years to come will beat.

Noting that Lagos began preparation for the festival since 2019, Bolu who is also the chairman NAFEST LOC said there will be a seven pre-NAFEST festival in Lagos to showcase the cultures of Lagos.

“The governor of Lagos State is ready to host the nation. We want to give not just Nigeria but the globe our idea of culture, Eko for Show,” Bolu said.

Other related events to feature at the festival include the NCAC skills acquisition training and certification of festival participation on various arts and crafts skills and the overseeing of the first lady, Mrs Sanwo-Olu hosting of children participants at NAFEST.

Emphasizing the importance of culture in the attainment of peace in any society, Runsewe said the biggest challenge of the country is lack of respect for one another’s culture. He recommended cultural diplomacy as a great tool for unity amongst people noting, “we can use Lagos State as a unity fountain to unite Nigeria.”

Lagos State hosted the maiden edition of NAFEST in 1970, co-hosted the festival in 1974 with Kaduna State, and re-hosted again in 1988.