The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has thrown its weight behind the campaign by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) to promote the cultural values and rights of the Original Inhabitants of the FCT.

NCAC Director General, Otunba Runsewe who played host in his office on Wednesday to a team from the CTA, stated that the Council is very delighted to partner with CTA to achieve their objectives of promoting the rights of the Original Inhabitants of the FCT through Arts and Culture.

The CTA team was led by its executive director, Faith Nwadishi.

Runsewe commended the vision of the organisation to promote the culture of the FCT Original Inhabitants

He also backed the call by the CTA to the Federal Government to include a significant Original Inhabitants cultural identity and symbol at the Abuja City Gate as is done in other places like Lagos with the Eyo masquerade symbol.

Runsewe said, “I want to thank you most sincerely, because I have also thought of it. You need to appreciate your neighbour, irrespective of tribe or religion. I thought of it that there should be something about this Gbagyi people (Original Inhabitants) at the city gate. It is very important because we are Nigerians. But before we are Nigerians, we are from somewhere. For me, I sincerely agree with the stuff (erecting of a symbol) at the City Gate and it should be a befitting one, which should speak for the people. For us here, we have no objection.”

The DG said if everyone promotes and respect the cultural values of their neighbours, there would be peace in the nation and there will be less unnecessary hate speeches.

He said promoting thr cultural values of the OI of the Palace is very important as it will give them a sense of belonging

Earlier, Nwadishi said the essence of the visit was to enlist the support of NCAC in upholding and revamping the culture of the Original Inhabitant of Abuja.

She expressed concerns that the culture of the Original Inhabitants of Abuja may go into extinction if something is not done urgently.

She said, “we believe that working with NCAC will scale up on meeting our set objective since the project is centered on the Culture and heritage of the people.

“We therefore seek for your collaboration in the areas of our planned; Annual cultural summit Secondary School competition on poetry, art works and cultural displays and Advocate for the inclusion of the study of the Original Inhabitants of the FCT language and culture in the school curriculum.”

She explained that CTA with support from MacArthur Foundation through the project also seeks to give voice to the people in demanding for best environmental practices by mining companies also benefiting from the extractive resources in their communities by promoting contract transparency.