The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has partnered with Forty N’Fabulous reality show to train its housemates on arts and crafts skills.

The director general, NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, made this known during the courtesy visit of the show’s founder Nnnenna Jolly to the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Runsewe who stated his pleasure in being associated with the brand, noted that one of the cardinal principles of the agency is to empower women and youths to be self-reliant. He noted that by being self-reliant women can contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Commending the brand for its relentless effort in upholding and projecting the dignity of womanhood despite the overbearing impact of western influence on Nigeria’s cultural values, Runsewe said “I am happy that the brand has a lofty dream of projecting who a true Nigerian woman should be. This brand deserves huge support from all of us.”

The council will train the show’s participant in arts and craft skills like bead-making, make-up, waste to wealth recycling among others.

Responding to the council’s support, Jolly said women in recent times have been wrongly projected owing to overwhelming western influence, adding that nudity and other negative influences alien to Nigeria’s culture have been given prominence.

Part of Forty N’Fabulous reality TV show is to change the narratives about women and put them in the right perspective. Participants of the show have been trained by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria SMEDAN on wealth creation, while Studio 24 have also trained the housemates on Photography.

She called on well-meaning Nigerian women to identify with the brand as it hopes to provide the much needed platform for women to empower themselves in the creative industry.