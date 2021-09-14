The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has inaugurated a podcast channel named-NCC Global Connect, which will be used to disseminate news and event and information about the commission, consumer rights and telecommunications industry issues.

The podcast channel was launched at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja last week by the minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ibrahim Pantami in the presence of critical telecom stakeholders.

The executive vice chairman of NCC, professor Umar Danbatta said the commission has embraced a culture of innovation and has over the years deployed various well-established conventional and social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter (banned for now) – for its media and public relations activities.

“But we are not relenting in expanding our media frontiers. We want to reach more and more of our stakeholders with our rich content to empower them and improve our visibility locally and internationally.

Due to advancements in digital technologies, podcasts have become increasingly popular as a medium of stakeholder engagement as they help increase these engagements in an organic and conversational way. “In keeping with these advancements, we have created the NCC’s podcast channel ‘NCC Global Connect; as an additional social media channel of the commission.

The EVC said establishing the podcast channel is in line with NCC’s strategic initiatives to boost the corporate image and visibility of the commission via the adoption of innovative channels of communication by developing audio and video contents to reach our stakeholders within and outside the country as well as using it to attract the attention of prospective investors into the Nigerian telecommunications market.

“It is our belief that the NCC Podcast will complement our existing online media platforms in supporting the array of our communications activities and collaborations by offering additional innovative ways and tools to engage with our stakeholders. The audio content of our podcast can be seamlessly accessed on various channels including Podcast Addict, Spotify, Apple, Amazon Music, Google Music, iHeartRadio, Deezer and much more.

“On NCC Global Connect, you can watch and listen to the most authoritative and current policy statements, regulations, guidelines, determinations and a host of other important policy pronouncements on the telecom sector by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and regulatory pronouncements from the Board and Management of the NCC as well as other industry leaders in this dynamic sector.

“So, like a book, our Podcast opens a new vista in our social media communication. The Podcast is portable, timeless, boundless and global. You can tune in to it anywhere, any time. You can listen to it hands-free on your Bluetooth earpiece while commuting. I hope you enjoy the novel and exciting platform by making the most use of it,” Danbatta concluded.