The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has alerted Nigerian telecom consumers of the existence of a new, high-risk and extremely-damaging Malware called Flubot.

A statement issued by NCC’s director of public affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said malware is a generic word used to describe a virus or software, designed specially to “disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system.”

According to the information received Thursday October 21 from the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), Flubot “targets Androids with fake security updates and App installations”, the statement said.

The ngCERT affirmed that Flubot “impersonates Android mobile banking applications to draw fake web view on targeted applications” and its goal transcends stealing personal data and essentially targets stealing of credit card details or online banking credentials.

The commission said further FluBot is circulated through Short Message Service (SMS) and can snoop on incoming notifications, initiate calls, read or write SMSs and transmit the victim’s contact list to its control centre.

Malware, it noted, attacks Android devices by pretending to be FedEx, DHL, Correos, and Chrome applications” and compels unsuspecting users to alter the accessibility configurations on their devices in order to maintain continuous presence on devices.

“The new malware undermines the security of devices by copying fake login screens of prominent banks, and the moment the users enter their login details on the fake pages, their data is harvested and transmitted to the malware operators’ control point from where the data is exploited by intercepting banking-related One Time Passwords (OTPs) and replacing the default SMS app on the targeted Android device,” it said.

“Consequently, it secures admittance into the device through SMS and proceeds to transmit similar messages to other contacts that may be on the device it has attacked enticing them into downloading the fake app,” the statement added.

The commission stressed that when Flubot infects a device, it can result in incalculable financial losses. Additionally, the malware creates a backdoor which grants access to the user’s device, thus enabling the invader or attacker to perform other criminal actions, including launching other variants of malware.

It warned consumers not to click on the link if they receive a suspicious text message, and also not to install any app or security update the page asks them to install.

It advised consumers to use updated antivirus software that detects and prevents malware infections as well as apply critical patches to the system and application.

It also advised consumers to use strong passwords and enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) over logins and back -up their data regularly.