By ABUBAKAR YUNUSA, Abuja

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) have signed a memorandum of understanding to uphold copyright best practices for sustainable development of the advertising and creative industries.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, director-general of NCC, Mr John Asein, and registrar of APCON, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, indicated that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would facilitate implementation of the inter-agency collaboration.

Asein noted that the MoU will focus on manpower training and appropriate rights clearance for proper exploitation of copyright works in the advertising industry and would be fine-tuned at an upcoming webinar.

According to him: “The adoption of a copyright manual for advertisers, incorporation of copyright and intellectual property modules into APCON’s academic curricula and application of the ADR would boost copyright awareness.

, the management of rights and speedy resolution of

lingering copyright litigation out of court.

“As we endeavour to harness resources, we will check dissipation of

energy and gain mileage in the implementation of our respective

mandates.”

In his remarks, the registrar/CEO of APCON, Dr Fadolapo noted that

there was a need to identify and bridge knowledge gaps among

practitioners, adding that the collaboration between both agencies as

regulators in the creative sector was imperative to avoid

operating in isolation.