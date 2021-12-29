Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) has approved the construction of a N1 billion Digital Park in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The NCC’s chairman, Professor Adeolu Akande who disclosed this during a meeting with youth leaders across the state who had an end- of – the year session with him in Ibadan also revealed that the commission approved other ICT projects for schools in Saki, Ipapo, Eruwa and Otu in the state.

According to him, the contract for the physical structure had been awarded and the budget of N500 million for the equipment had been approved for the 2022 fiscal year, adding that the Digital Park was one of the four approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as part of efforts to facilitate a digital economy in the country.

The four digital parks were located in Federal Capital Territory, Katsina, Gombe and Ibadan, while three other digital parks were to be located in the remaining three geo-political zones of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the physical work of the park is projected at N500 million each while the equipment for each is also projected to cost another N500 million each. The projects are scheduled for completion in 2022.

When completed, he said the Digital Park would boost digital skills acquisition among youths, promote innovations, provide jobs for the teaming Nigerian youth and ultimately support the overall digital transformation agenda of the President Muhamadu Buhari led government.

Amongst others, the Digital ICT Park was to deliver the following benefits; provide a Commercial Hub for ICT that will promote entrepreneurial activities in ICT and facilitate smart city deployment across the Digital Industrial Complex

ADVERTISEMENT