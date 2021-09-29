The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has awarded the 2020 Research Grants (Telecommunications-based Research Innovations from Academics in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions programme) to the tune of 54,705,632.14 only.

The five tertiary institutions that were adjudged to have best responded to the Request for Proposals published in national dailies and on the Commission’s website and Social Media handles on Thursday July 3, 2020.

Among the grant award winning institutions include Enugu State University of Science & Technology, Enugu with focus area on Innovative Clean Energy Technology and research topic on ‘Development of all-weather solar system for energy optimization in a mobile communication-based station’.

Taraba State University, Jalingo with focus area on 5G Deployment in Nigeria and topic on ‘Design and Fabrication of Metamaterial Inspired UWB/ MIMO Antenna for 5G sub 6GHz Applications’; and the third institution is Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife with focus area on IOT Low Power Wide Area Network with topic on Weather WAN: A Wide Area Network of Low-Cost IoT – Compliant Weather Stations.

Also, Gombe State University, Gombe with focus area on Monitoring and Localization of Drones and topic on Intelligent and Autonomous Multi-UAVs (Multiple Drones) Swarm Monitoring for Effective Surveillance and Situation Awareness in the Nigerian Telecommunication Industry.

The fifth and last one is Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna with focus area on Advanced method of Quality of Service (QoS) Quality of Experienced Management and Test Mechanism and topic on Development of Intelligent Cognitive Smart Engine for Quality of Service Management in 5G Network.

According to the Commission, the five projects are expected to be completed within two years. “We look forward to the successful completion of these researches and the eventual commercialisation of the prototypes, for the overall sustainability of telecommunications industry.

NCC currently has about 34 on-going researches in various research institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, other institutions) across the country. The Commission’s promotion of research in the tertiary institutions as well as other research centres, demonstrates its commitment towards addressing challenges in the telecoms industry through indigenous solutions.