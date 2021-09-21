The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta has charged Nigerian women to equip themselves and take up roles and responsibilities in the country’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) both in government and private sector.

He gave the charge at the maiden edition of the Women Entrepreneurs & Executives in Tech Summit’ with the

Theme: Future Tech Trends, Challenges and Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs, arguing that women can only take up roles by participating in ICT skill training and retraining.

The Nigerian telecom regulator who represented by the director, New Media and Information Security at NCC, Olatokunbo Oyeleye, said women should upskill themselves as it is critical to removing social and economic barriers.

“Women should be bold enough to take on entrepreneurship opportunities as well as a leadership position in other to play active roles in the evolving Digital Economy,” Danbatta, noting that for women to get the empowerment needed to compete favourably among their global peers, they must invest in digital skills.

He stressed that digital literacy improves family incomes, trade and creates job opportunities for mothers. “Investing and supporting the younger generations digital development is critical, especially since females face disproportionate social impediment,” he added.

Also speaking at the summit, the country manager, Google Nigeria Ms. Juliet Ehimuan, charged women to be inspired, think big, spot the opportunity and create value to be recognised instead of relying on sympathy and sentiments.

“The point in becoming an entrepreneur is all about problem-solving. Women should not go into entrepreneurship if they are not ready to solve societal challenges,” she argued.

While charging established women entrepreneurs to take up mentorship roles and mentor at least 10 other women entrepreneurs in order to build a pool of tech entrepreneurs in Nigeria, the Google Nigeria

Boss urged women to show up and be known, stressing that is the only way they can contribute to policies that can grow and change society.

She gave examples of several wo-men in Nigeria and indeed across the world who are leveraging ICT skills to build businesses that are in turn making a lot of money and ultimately, contributing to the economy of their homes and countries.

The ‘Women Entrepreneurs & Executives in Tech Summit, which was organized by TechLife Media and Communications Limited and powered by

TechLife with Ugo, was well-attended by several stakeholders from both the government and the private sector.

The summit, according to the organiser was put together to brainstorm on the place of Nigerian women in

the emerging world of technology and how they have fared in the recent time while expanding