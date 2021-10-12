BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has highlighted the various regulatory measures of the commission toward deepening the adoption of e-Government and other Internet-driven services in the country.

The EVC listed the measures in a presentation delivered during the Nigeria e-Government Summit 2021 recently held in Lagos titled, “e-Government: Opportunities and Challenges”, in which he focused on how government agencies and parastatals can take advantage of advances in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) to improve service delivery to Nigerians.

Represented by the commission’s executive commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Adeleke Adewolu, Danbatta stated that the NCC has been working assiduously with all stakeholders to deepen penetration of broadband infrastructure and services which support the growth of e-Governance and other critical digital economy objectives throughout Nigeria.

The EVC of NCC said the commission recently unveiled its second Strategic Vision Plan (SVP)- 2021-2025, which enables it to effectively align with efforts of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030; the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025, and other digital economy polices and global best practices.

“Leveraging on the successes we achieved under our previous SVP, we are repositioning both the commission and the entire industry to facilitate the availability of solid infrastructure and to proliferate digital platforms that effectively and efficiently enable digital inclusion throughout Nigeria,” he said.

Highlighting some of the activities of the commission geared towards ensuring accessibility to efficient and affordable network infrastructure to power e-Government and other digital economy initiatives in the country, Danbatta, pointed out that, following the presidential approval of the Fifth Generation (5G) Policy, the NCC has developed a 5G Deployment Plan for Nigeria’s digital economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danbatta said the commission has set up a committee to auction the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band for 5G deployment in Nigeria, and the details will be announced in due course. Prof. Danbatta also disclosed that the regulator is currently updating the National Frequency Allocation Table (NFAT) to achieve more efficient spectrum allocation and usage to reflect World radio communications Conference (WRC)-19 recommendations.

He declared that the update of the spectrum allocation table is among several other initiatives being implemented by NCC to ensure efficient use of spectrum resource in the country.