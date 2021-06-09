Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in collaboration with Lagos-based Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), has conducted a week-long training for the academic and non-teaching staff of Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State.

The training which focused on internet and office productivity (IOPT) and statistical packages for social sciences (SPSS) was held at the polytechnic’s ICT/CBT Centre from Monday, 31st May to Friday, 4th June, 2021.

Participants were taken through various computer modules, including deployment of some software for data analysis as well as digital appreciation for office productivity.

At the closing session on Friday, 4th June, 2021, the rector of the institution, Professor Emmanuel Fasakin, who was represented by the polytechnic librarian, Dr Jerome Idiegbeyan-Ose, thanked the organisers of the training programme for an excellent outing, saying the turnout at the weeklong training was very encouraging and impressive.

He advised the participants to put all what they have learnt into practice as this would enhance their service delivery.

He equally appreciated the instructors for a job well done, while craving for more support from the management of NCC/DBI in subsequent training.

Earlier, the coordinator of the training programme from DBI, Mr Israel Baiye, lauded the Management for providing a serene and conducive environment for the training programme. He observed that participants at the programme had been very cooperative and attentive in classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cross section of participants were in agreement that they had become more enlightened and equipped with new skills from the training exercise. Certificates of Attendance were later issued to all participants at the occasion.