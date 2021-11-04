The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Thursday, detailed the process for the auction of the fifth generation (5G) spectrum that will hold from December 13, 2021 to a broad section of the telecommunications stakeholders in Lagos.

The event which had both physical and virtual participants, saw the commission presenting the timelines and strategy and comments of telecommunications operators to the draft information Memorandum (IM) for 5G spectrum in Nigeria.

The Commission plans to conduct the 5G spectrum auction on December 13, 2021 with a a reserve price starting at $197,400,000 for two lots of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band.

Meanwhile, mobile operators including MTN, Airtel, Huawei, as well as the GSM Association (GSMA) has called on the regulator to lower the reserve price for the 5G spectrum.

