The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has outlined various policy and regulatory initiatives being implemented by the Commission to reiterate its commitment towards ensuring continuous development of the startups section of the telecommunication ecosystem in Nigeria.

The executive vice chairman and chief executive officer (EVC/CEO) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, listed the initiatives during a two-day regional Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Innovation Forum organised by the commission in Enugu recently.

The annual event, with the theme: “Digital Societies and Emerging Technologies: Leveraging ICTs to Build Information and Knowledge Societies for Achieving the Nation’s Digital Economy”, was attended by representatives of strategic partners of the Commission, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), tech hubs, innovators and tech entrepreneurs, as well as venture capitalists, among others.

Represented by the head, Research and Development, NCC, Kelechi Nwankwo, Danbatta said the current momentum being witnessed in the Nigeria’s tech space is, no doubt, attributable to the regulatory approach of the Commission, stating that the NCC is committed to effective regulation of the telecoms sector in ways that will not inhibit competition but rather fosters innovation, industry growth and socioeconomic development.

According to him, the NCC as the key driver in the ICT industry and a responsive organisation, has implemented deliberate policy and initiatives creating an enabling environment for Nigerian startups to thrive and scale up for more global impact and value creation.

The EVC said these initiatives include the aggressive and ongoing implementation of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan NNBP), 2020-2025 aimed at increasing broadband penetration to 70 per cent by 2025; driving of the implementation of the National Digital Economy and Policy Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030; and the implementation of the NCC’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024, all of which are streamlined in the Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2021-2025 to ensure regulatory effectiveness.

Danbatta declared that other similar initiatives emplaced by the NCC to facilitate the development and sustainability of the tech startup ecosystem are the ICT Hubs Support and Engagement Programmes; the annual ICT Innovation Competition and Exhibition; the Annual Hackathon, as well as the ongoing development of ICT parks across the country.

Elaborating more on the ICT Park, he said the NCC is building six technology parks across the geo-political zones. The first phase of the project is nearing completion in four zones, namely, Enugu in the South East, Abeokuta in the South West, Maiduguri in the North East, and Kano in the North West.

“The project comes with a strategic intent of boosting digital skills among young people, promoting innovations, providing jobs for young Nigerians and ultimately supporting the Federal Government Digital Economy Agenda,” he said.

The NCC CEO emphasised that the ICT Park, which is at various levels of completion will deliver a fully-functional Tier-4 Digital Industry Complex (DIC) that will involve a commercial hub for ICT capacity building and digital skills, employment generation and entrepreneurial activities, as well as smart city deployment across the complex.