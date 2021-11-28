The Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) has again given expression to its commitment to reach all categories of telecom consumers, with the launch yesterday in Benin, Edo State, of a consumer-centric outreach programme tagged, “Shine your eyes, no fall mugu”, which literally translates to, “Be alert, Don’t be a victim of fraudsters”.

According to a statement issued by the director of public affairs of the NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the programme was an initiative of the commission’s Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB) specially conceived and implemented using Nigerian pidgin intended for a segment of telecom consumer population who are more comfortable with localised communication that resonates with their reality.

The two-day programme, implemented in three phases, started with a road show yesterday. The show featured local artistes and comedians who displayed musical and other performances to amuse and entertain people to create awareness and sensitise telecom consumers about how cybercriminals may use telecom platforms to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The last day of the two-day event, featured a 20-minute radio talk in Nigerian pidgin, to further create awareness and like the road show, to invite telecom consumers to an enlightenment forum where presentations were made about tricks deployed by cybercriminals to defraud people online. The presentations also captured measures to be taken by consumers and members of the public in order not to fall victim of fraudsters who may use telecom platforms to perpetrate fraudulent acts.

The programme was facilitated by a local partner who supports NCC, by mobilising critical segments of the public through opinion leaders and social groups to participate in the events, in order for them to be armed with the right information they may require to explore the Internet safely. These leaders and members of the public attending the forum, are expected to re-diffuse the messages to other members of the public and others in their socio-cultural groups.