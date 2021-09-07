The board, management and entire members of staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have commiserated with the family of the immediate past chairman of the board of the commission, Distinguished Senator Otunba Olabiyi Durojaiye, who answered the call of God on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the age of 88 years.

In a condolence letter to the family, the EVC/CEO of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta described the late Durojaiye as a patriarch, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Danbatta extolled his life-time of service as a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, banker, lawyer, economist and evergreen administrator per excellence.

“He was a renowned fighter for freedom, a consummate statesman, an honest, courageous and hardworking man during his life time”, Danbatta Said. Born in 1933 in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, late Durojaiye, represented Ogun State at the Senate from 1999 to 2003 and was a member of the Constituent Assembly from 1988 to 1989.

He served as the chairman of the Governing Board of the Commission from November 2016 to January 2019. The Commission, will forever, remember him for the diligent conduct of the Businesses of the Board and for his notable achievements during the brief period he served as the Chairman.