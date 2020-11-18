By Abubakar Yunusa

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to

grow a wholesome copyright culture in Nigerian Universities and supporting academic institutions to maximise their contributions to national development.

Director-General, NCC, Mr. John O. Asein

said this during an interactive session Bingham University, Karu, to offer institutional support in the development and use of Intellectual Property (IP).

ADVERTISEMENT

He said”that the interface was in line with the Commission’s policy thrust geared at growing a wholesome copyright culture in Nigerian Universities and supporting academic institutions to maximise their contributions to national development.

In a bid to bridge knowledge gaps and provide students in relevant disciplines such as Law, Mass Communication and the Arts with the required copyright knowledge, the Director-General pledged the Commission’s readiness to offer students with learning tools to upscale their competences in the field of Intellectual Property.

” The Commission’s commitment to engaging major drivers in the research and creative communities as part of its proactive approach to the discharge of a broader mandate to administer, promote, protect, regulate and enforce copyright in Nigeria.”

Asien urged the University to comply with global standards in the use of copyright works by signing up for appropriate copyright licences to cover the reprographic reproduction and downloads of literary materials by its staff and students.

He also congratulated the University on its various academic and research initiatives, including its recent essential oil plant for the production of eco-friendly mosquito repellent, which have earned it a place as one of the most sought-after private Universities in Nigeria. He commended the University Management for focusing on innovations and research that address the immediate needs of society.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Bingham University, Professor William B. Qurix, expressed appreciation to the Management of NCC for reaching out to the university, adding that collaboration with the Commission would add value to the University’s research and innovation efforts.

He noted that the visit was particularly welcome because it would create the necessary interface between the University and the Commission.

The Vice Chancellor also commended the proactive initiative of the NCC in placing its services at the disposal of the University community, remarking that this would impact positively on the University’s ongoing efforts to expand the scope of its educational curricula.