The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has set up a framework to review three regulatory instruments for the subscribers’ communications services.

The executive vice chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Garba Dambatta, made this known in his address at a public inquiry on the three regulatory instruments at the NCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the NCC boss, the regulatory instruments being reviewed are vital to ensure that the regulatory frameworks pertaining to SIM registration and replacement in the communications industry meet the demands of the digital age and also further enhance the flexibility of the Spectrum Trading regime.

“The first instrument, the Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations, provides a regulatory framework for the registration of subscribers of communications services utilizing subscription mediums. The second instrument, SIM Replacement Guidelines, provides guidance on the standards and procedure which Network Service Providers (NSPs) are expected to adhere to in the process of conducting a SIM Replacement, swap or upgrade.

“It is pertinent to add that the Commission has also introduced Business Rules for SIM Registration and SIM Replacement to further ensure that the process for SIM activation and Replacement is seamless,” he said.

He said further that the third instrument, which is the Spectrum Trading Guidelines, seek to promote certainty and transparency in the processes of the Commission by outlining the detailed procedure and conditions for Spectrum Trading in the Nigerian communications sector.

“The availability of spectrum frequency is a necessary element in the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) technology in Nigeria. Furthermore, the recent approval of the 5G Deployment Plan by the Federal Government makes this process expedient,” he added.

He said that, “in view of the resolve of the Federal Government to tackle insurgency and insecurity through citizen identity management, it has become necessary to ensure that the provisions of the Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations and SIM Replacement Guidelines are in alignment with the National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration and related activities.

“It is also important to state that the revision of both instruments is geared towards ensuring a more secure and robust process for the registration/activation and replacement of SIMs.”

Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders’ Management, NCC, Barrister Adeleke Adewolu, in his address, said the objective of the public inquiry was to engage stakeholders as part of the rule-making process set out in Section 70 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.