Executive vice chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has urged stakeholders in Nigeria to support the commission in its quest to ensure ubiquitous adoption and use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) with a view to transforming the nation’s economy.

Advertisements





This is just as the EVC pledged the commitment of NCC to continue to be in the vanguard of implementing the federal government’s policies aimed at digitalising the nation’s economy, a statement from the NCC said.

Danbatta made the call when he commissioned “Prof Umar Garba Danbatta Computer Laboratory” donated by Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited to Government Senior Secondary School (GSS), Danbatta, Kano State.

The historic school is the alma mater of Danbatta, who, himself, has consistently implemented many philanthropic and people-oriented projects in his Danbatta community in addition his strides in driving the development of ICT adoption and usage, via numerous initiatives as the country’s Chief Telecoms Regulator.

Danbatta, who expressed his gratitude to the company for choosing his alma mater for the important ICT project, however, noted that the facility will not only bring invaluable benefits to the students and teachers of the GSS in Danbatta, but it will also impact the other neighbouring schools, which can utilise the tech facility for preparing their pupils for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other educational purposes.

He charged the students and others desirous of acquiring for upgrading their knowledge of ICT to avail themselves of the ample opportunity provided by the new facility within their own domain, the statement said.

Restating the NCC’s commitment toward digitalization of Nigeria’s economy, Danbatta, said that the Commission will continue to be in the forefront in the implementation of the Federal Government’s policies aimed at achieving the goal.

Speaking earlier, the Director Public Relation of Huawei Nigeria, Mrs. Lola Fafore, observed that the fully-fledged computer laboratory donated to the school is equipped with free 4G internet service for 90 days as well as computer-based testing (CBT) training applications for JAMB installed in the computers for the benefit of the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, as part of the company’s contribution to Nigeria through corporate social responsibility, the firm would continue to promote digital inclusion, especially through provision of access to technology.

“As a company, Huawei looks forward to making more contributions to Nigeria by supporting the NCC in bridging the digital connectivity divide, training talents, building capacity, knowledge transfer and supporting the process of achieving a fully-digital economy,” she said.