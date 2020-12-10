BY CHIMA AKWAJA |



The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered all telecommunications network operators to suspend registration of new phone lines as it embarks on another audit of the subscriber registration database.

This follows the federal government’s desire to consolidate the achievement of the SIM Card registration exercise of September, 2019.

The directive which came from the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, stated that the objective of the audit exercise is to verify and ensure compliance by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) with the set quality standards and requirements of SIM Card Registration as issued by the ministry and the Commission.

A statement signed by the director, public affairs, NCC, Dr Ike Adinde, directed the network operators “to immediately suspend the sale, registration and activation of new SIM Cards until the audit exercise is concluded, and Government has conveyed the new direction.

“However, where it is absolutely necessary, exemption may be granted in writing by the Commission following approval from the federal government. MNOs are to please note that non-compliance with this directive will be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license,” he said.

Adinde stated that as the minister has earlier directed in January, 2020, all citizens are urged to immediately secure digital identification from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and submit it to the network operators.