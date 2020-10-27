The executive vice chairman of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Prof Garba Danbatta has said that the commission would soon complete the construction of Digital Park in Kano and other geopolitical zones to create employment opportunities for teeming youths through the building of requisite digital skills.

When fully operational, Prof Danbatta said that the park would develop the digital capacity of the youths to produce mobile applications for the growing telecom and ICT industries thereby boosting economic stability and reducing youth unrest in the country.

Prof Dambatta also expressed concern over the rapid spread of heinous crimes in the country and warned that until urgent steps are taken to address the situation there is imminent danger ahead.

He maintained that subscribers of telecom networks must beware of the purchase and activation of unregistered SIM cards on their mobile phones, declaring the act as a grievous threat to personal safety and national security.

Dambatta sounded the warning at the weekend while briefing the press in Kano on the recent proliferation of crimes across the country, with Kano fast becoming a breeding ground.

He revealed the arrest of another syndicate in possession of hundreds of unregistered SIM cards in the state, adding that NCC has widened its intelligence dragnet to capture those behind the act.