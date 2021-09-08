The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled a new Strategic Vision (SVP Implementation) Plan (2021-2025) which will define the thrust of the Nigerian telecommunications industry in line with the federal government agenda for the sector.

This was the crux of event organized to jointly launch the new Vision and a book written by the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Garba Umar Dambatta, entitled “catalyzing Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Transformation through Broadband Infrastructure” as well as the launch of NCC Global Connect Podcast.

The new strategic vision, which underscores the centrality of broadband in the nation’s journey to a modern digital economy, was officially unveiled by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, who also launched the two other projects as the Special Guest of Honour in Abuja yesterday.

Dambatta, in his remarks said “the new SVP, no doubt, embodies several innovative elements deliberately designed to re-invent and transform the telecom ecosystem within the context of regulation.”

The New SVP is anchored on five items namely; Organizational Renewal for Operational Efficiency and Regulatory Excellence; Facilitating the Provision of Infrastructure for Digital Economy which fosters National Development; Promoting Fair Competition, Inclusive Growth, Increased Investment and Innovative Services; Improve Quality of Service(QoS) for Enhanced Consumer Quality of Excellence (QoE) and Facilitating Strategic Collaboration and Partnership.

The New Strategic Vision Plan is a successor to the SVP (2015-2020) aligned to the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025), the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS2020-2030), the Strategic Management Plan(SMP 2020-2024), the International Telecommunications Union(ITU) and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan(ERGP) of the Federal Government.

Speaking on the book, which is an official compendium that represents a collection of his various speeches and presentations, Dambatta, noted that it will give readers the historical background and authoritative context to the growth in the ICT sector, adding that establishing the Podcast channel was to boost its corporate image and visibility via the adoption of innovative channel of communication.

In his remarks, by Prof. Pantami commended the NCC and its board, stressing that the ICT sector has made tremendous contributions of 17.92 per cent to the GDP in Q2 of 2021, even as he emphasized the importance of the private sector in the industry.

“Our main function is to provide enabling environment for the private sector to thrive, our aim is to come up with policies that will make the sector more profitable, more secured to support development and not jeopardize it.

If you look at our national aggregate demand in Nigeria, you will discover that the entire budget in Nigeria is less than 9% of our national aggregate demand while the private sector controls more than 91 per cent. So, we have to support the private sector and make it more effective for our country to be successful economically and otherwise because the private sector controls the economy,” Pantami said.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion include; Majority Leader of the Senate Dr. Abdullahi Yahaya; Chairman of Senate Committee on ICT, Yakubu Hussaini, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Communications, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi; Chairman of the NCC Board, Prof. Adeolu Akande; and heads of parastatals and agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.