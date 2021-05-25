The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned the general public especially banks and other financial institutions, government agencies, telecommunications service providers, that the sale, installation and usage of GSM boosters are illegal.

The Commission also warned private/public companies, and owners/occupiers of residential premises that it is a criminal offence to sell, install or use any equipment which may hinder network operations, or which has not been type-approved by the Commission.

Quoting the provisions of section 131 (1) of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, the Commission informed the general public that this is part of its mandate of ensuring the protection of consumers, ensuring good quality of service and maintenance of technical standards of maintenance equipment of the telecom network.

The director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde said those caught using GSM boosters faces monetary sanction and/or imprisonment, or both (fine and imprisonment) as well as the confiscation of any equipment used in the illegal enhancement of network coverage.

“The Commission on its part will continue to deepen its collaborative efforts with telecoms service providers to facilitate the provision of ubiquitous telecoms infrastructure necessary to guarantee good quality of service across the nation.”

Adinde said In view of the above warning, “the Commission hereby gives a 14-day Pre-enforcement Notice effective from the date of this publication to any person involved in the sale, installation and use of the device, to forthwith desist from such act.

“The Commission shall without further recourse and upon expiration of the deadline, commence appropriate enforcement action including, but not limited to prosecution, fine and confiscation of equipment used,” added Adinde.