Executive vice chairman Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Garba Dambatta said the industry’s sustainability could only be guaranteed when all licencees ensure full and effective compliance with licence requirements.

He spoke when the NCC hosted 104 north zone licencees to a two-day consultative forum with the theme; “Improving stakeholder satisfaction” held in Kano.

The meeting tagged, “Talk to regulators”, has various stakeholders in attendance.

Dambatta said the commission is aware of the industry’s expectations towards the launch of 5G infrastructure and services in Nigeria adding that new emerging technologies hold a huge promise for the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Similarly, the director of licencing and authorisation department, Muhammed Babajika revealed that the forum is organised to interact with licencees in the telecommunication sector from the north zone with a view of enhancing working relationships between actors in the sector.

The director added that the idea of the forum was conceptualized to identify challenges experienced by licencees in the course of doing business with a view to provide regulatory interventions where it is within the commission’s mandate. He further explained that the forum hoped to create a harmonious relationship between licencees and the commission.

In a paper titled, “Implementation of Annual Operating Levy Regulation” NCC’s director finance services Mr Yakubu Gontor explained processes involved in the commission’s mode of assessing regulators financial records for proper charges as stipulated by the commission’s regulations.

He added that defaulters in such processes risk prosecution in a court of law for violating the set regulations.