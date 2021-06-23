The National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has trained 300 pre-service and in-service teachers on the reviewed curricula on family life and emerging health issues.

The workshop was organised to strengthen the capacity of the educators on the delivery of new curricula covering Elimination of Violence Against Women (EVAW), Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), Harmful Practices (HP) and Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR).

The executive secretary of NCCE, Professor Pualinus Okwelle, who declared the workshop open, vowed to deal with the challenge of poor teacher quality in the country.

He noted that so many factors were responsible for the acclaimed poor quality of teachers in the country adding that the commission as the regulatory agency is doing all it could to improve on the quality of teacher education in Nigeria as well as ensuring that teachers produced from the system are globally

competitive.

He also expressed the commitment of the federal government to strengthen basic education delivery in the country, saying the workshop was to train educators on the new curriculum for them to be able teach the children for the good of the society.

Okwelle said: “Curriculum is a thing you keep changing based on trends globally and teachers have to be trained to be able to teach it.”

Meanwhile, UNESCO has expressed concern that the attack on schools and abduction of students by bandits have impacted negatively on the development of education in Nigeria.

National programme officer, education, UNESCO, Abuja regional office, Mrs Ngozi Amanze has condemned the kidnapping of school children for ransom, saying this was an attack on the educational system and the future of Nigeria.