The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has held the maiden edition of the “Campus Conversation” at the University of Abuja, following the re-structuring and re-branding of its existing consumer outreach programmes.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the head, media & public relations of the commission, Mrs. Grace Ojougboh, the campus conversation is featured as an important part of NCC’s new telecom consumer conversation (TCC).

Speaking at the event, which held at the main campus of the University of Abuja at the weekend, NCC’s director, consumer affairs bureau, Efosa Idehen, said the commission, as a consumer-centric regulator, has always been at the forefront of protecting the interest of the consumers.

He said the commission has, over the years, embarked on many initiatives and programmes to deliver on its consumer protection mandate, as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 and in line with other subsidiary legislations, guidelines, directions and determinations, in order to proactively address consumer concerns.

Idehen stated that as a modified outreach programme, campus conversation takes life from NCC’s consumer protection and empowerment agenda as stipulated in the Commission’s Strategic Management and Vision Plans as well as extant policies and well-conceived decisions of management.

The objective of the conversation is to ensure that the telecom consumers on university campuses are adequately informed and educated on their rights and privileges to acquire knowledge they require to take informed decisions and protect themselves from unwholesome practices from service providers, the statement said.

“Essentially, this maiden edition of our Campus Conversation is kicking off here at the University of Abuja today, as part of our strategic effort at creating awareness among the university students on their rights and obligations as telecoms consumers, as well as sensitising them on the many initiatives of the Commission designed to enhance consumer protection and empowerment,” Idehen said.

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who was represented at the forum by the university’s head of electrical and electronic engineering department, Dr. Evans Ashigwuike, commended the NCC for the elaborate enlightenment programme hosted in the university community, which he described as highly beneficial to the students.