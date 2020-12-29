Following the Federal Government’s efforts to curb insecurity in the country, the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy earlier in December 2020 directed the immediate suspension of the sale, registration and activation of new subscriber identification module (SIM) cards till further notice.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to embark on another audit of the subscriber registration database, saying the directive was in line with government’s desire to consolidate the achievement of the SIM card registration exercise of September 2019.

Shortly afterwards, at a meeting which had the chief executive officers (CEOs) and management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) as well as the CEOs and management staff of all service providers in the industry in attendance, government also directed mobile network operators (MNOs) to update their customers’ registration with the National Identity Number (NIN), saying numbers without the update would be blocked by January 2021.

The deadline has been reviewed from December 30, 2020 to January 19, 2021 for customers with NIN while subscribers without NIN to February 9, 2021, to formalize their registration.

Another critical resolution made during the meeting chaired by Pantami with major stakeholders in the sector including the chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); executive vice chairman, NCC; director-general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); DG, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); Executive Commissioner, Technical Services (ECTS), NCC; Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management (ECSM), NCC; Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON); Chief executive officers of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance was the suspension of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and verification charges during these extensions.

A statement by the NCC’s director of public affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said the NIMC had provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and also the maintenance of social distancing.

The statement said the president appreciated Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their identities. It added government also thanked all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives and also commended the efforts of the task force and urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM card with their NIN.

According to the statement, the exercise was built on the need to consolidate the achievements of last year’s SIM registration audit and improve the performance and sanity of the sector which was exhaustively discussed with all stakeholders agreeing that urgent drastic measures have now become inevitable to improve the integrity and transparency of the SIM registration process.

The objective of the audit exercise is to verify and ensure compliance by mobile network operators with the set quality standards and requirements of SIM card registration as issued by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the NCC.

However, where it is absolutely necessary, exemption may be granted in writing by the commission following approval from the government.

MNOs were told that non-compliance with the directive would be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

It urged the general public to ensure that their NINs are captured in their SIM registration data, even as it regretted all inconveniences which might be occasioned by the new directive.