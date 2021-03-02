BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

As Nigeria marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reiterated the need for continuous solidarity and adherence to public health and social measures in the country.

Director-general of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated this in a statement signed by the Head of Communications, NCDC, Ms. Omobolaji Oduwole.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “Despite the best efforts of government, it will take time to vaccinate everyone against COVID-19. We must keep adhering to the public health and social measures that keep each and all of us safe. This means physical distancing, wearing face masks, practicing hand and respiratory hygiene and avoiding crowded indoor places.”

The recent report of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo is a reminder that outbreaks will continue to emerge, said Ihekweazu, while emphasizing the need for continued investment in health security at national and state level.

He commended the health workers across the country including State Public Health Teams, for their hard work, commitment and dedication in the fight against COVID-19 and partners for their support.

The DG regretted that during this pandemic, many have lost their loved ones and means of livelihood, adding that the economy has equally been affected.

“However, we must remember our resilience and strength as a country. We cannot afford to give up now and must continue to take responsibility, whether as individuals, organisations, or government.

“As our sister agency, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) prepares to lead the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, NCDC will work in solidarity with them to ensure a successful campaign.

“As the country’s public health institute, our focus remains to contribute to stronger health systems, to serve Nigerians into the future,” said Ihekweazu.

Exactly one year ago, on the 27th of February 2020, Nigeria detected its first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa.

With over 150,000 cases reported since then, Nigeria’s response has been led by science and driven by the power of coordination, collaboration and solidarity across federal and state governments, partners, private sector and citizens.

In the last one year, NCDC has been working under the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF-COVID-19) chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

The Agency has led Nigeria’s public health response to the pandemic. This includes establishing and scaling up capacity for COVID-19 testing, surveillance activities, developing public health guidelines, as well as providing technical support to states.

The pandemic also provided the opportunity to rapidly scale up Nigeria’s public health infrastructure. One of these is with the establishment of more than 70 public health laboratories across the country; with at least one public health laboratory for COVID-19 testing in each state.