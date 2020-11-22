The director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known in an interview with the media yesterday, in Abuja.

He advised Nigerians to log on to – covid19blog.ncdc.gov.ng – to read about the people behind the response.

Ihekweazu added that as Nigeria continues to respond to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, it was important to document the process and inform the public.

He said “we cannot handle future public health emergencies without applying lessons learned from the current pandemic.

“This is why documenting #COVID19NigeriaStories is important.”

According to him, many sectors have worked with great coordination to develop and implement Nigeria’s COVID-19 response.

The NCDC boss, who explained that “the #COVID-19NigeriaStories explores different state-level responses to COVID-19”, added that “it is interesting to learn how different states are responding toward tackling the pandemic.”

Ihekweazu noted that the blog documentation project was being handled by Nigeria Health Watch, with support from Ford Foundation.