The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently disclosed that the country is at moderate risk of experiencing an Ebola outbreak. The Centre also said that Nigeria is in such a situation due to her proximity to Guinea after an outbreak was declared in that West African country on February 14. According to the NCDC, many cases and deaths were reported in the N’zerekore region of the country. At a time Nigeria is still battling with the COVID -19 pandemic, this is not a cheery news at all.

We recall that the dreaded Ebola virus was introduced into Nigeria on 20 July 2014 when an infected Liberian, Mr Sawyer arrived by air in Lagos. He died in a Lagos hospital five days later, and set off a chain of transmission that infected a total of 19 people of whom seven died including the doctor who diagnosed him of the disease.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, the end of an Ebola virus disease outbreak in a country can be declared if after 42 days there was no new cases. The 42 days represents twice the maximum incubation period for Ebola (21 days). This 42-day period starts from the last day that any person in the country had contact with a confirmed or probable Ebola case. Consequently, on 20 October, 2014, Nigeria reached that 42-day mark and was considered free of Ebola transmission.

However, since February last year, the country has been battling with the COVID -19 pandemic. Like everywhere else around the world, it has impacted negatively on the economic and social life. As at March 4, Nigeria had 156,960 coronavirus cases, 1,939 deaths and 135,812 recoveries.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, Nigeria cannot afford to battle the COVID -19 pandemic and Ebola at the same time. It will, without doubt, be a very dangerous combination with unimaginable negative impact that may lead to a total collapse of the nation’s health system.

Sadly, most health challenges have been relegated to the background since the COVID -19 pandemic outbreak. Ebola cannot be joined in the mix and that is why we cannot afford to treat the NCDC warning about the disease with levity.

To be sure, Ebola, officially called Zaïre Ebola Virus (EBOV), is an infectious disease caused by the Ebola virus. It can affect both humans and animals. The disease is rare but very severe and potentially lethal. In Africa, more than half of the infected do not survive. After being infected with the virus, the first symptoms occur within two to 21 days. Usually, the first signs occur within a week. Ebola often starts with symptoms of severe flu or malaria: diarrhoea, fatigue, vomiting, muscle pain and headache.

Also, the Ebola virus attacks the immune system, once infected, the virus spreads and multiplies at lightning speed. It causes bleeding in various places in the body, resulting in multiple organ failure. It can be transmitted through body fluids. The Ebola virus is transferable through direct contact with (any kind of) body fluids, such as blood, saliva or faeces. To prevent further spreading of the virus, it is important to avoid any kind of direct body contact with patients. Rapid patient isolation is, therefore, necessary and essential. The virus does not spread through the air or mosquitos. Ebola is still very difficult to battle: no specific cure or medical treatment is available yet. New treatment methods and the use of vaccinations are currently still in the experimental phase and therefore not yet available to everyone. In view of the foregoing, we call on the federal government to increase surveillance at the nation’s international airports and land borders with heavy traffic.

It is gratifying to note that the NCDC has laid out plans to forestall the Ebola outbreak in the country. Already, the Centre claims “Several measures have been put in place to prevent and mitigate the impact of a potential EVD outbreak in Nigeria. A National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) operating from NCDC’s Incident Coordination Centre (ICC) is on alert mode. We have a team of first responders on standby, ready to be deployed within 24 hours in the event of an EVD outbreak in Nigeria. We have also established testing capacity for EVD at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory. The NCDC will continue working with states to strengthen preparedness activities across the country.”

In our opinion, these measures by NCDC are proactive enough and will need to be sustained. What is required at this time, in our view, is intensive public enlightenment campaign to educate the populace to be on the lookout for any possible index case. This is not only important but also urgent.