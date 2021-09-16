The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has held the maiden interactive session with representatives of host communities of its major projects in Bayelsa State, charging them to protect and support the projects in their localities.

This, according to the agency, will ensure the timely completion of the projects and creation of job opportunities from their operations.

The interactive session was convened to create a direct channel of communication between the board and the host communities, explain the economic opportunities expected from the projects, clarify the board’s mandate and correct misconceptions that create frictions between the communities and the board or contractors on the projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his presentation, the executive secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Kesiye Wabote, outlined the various infrastructural schemes and human capital development initiatives being executed by the board in Bayelsa State.

cal capacities and capabilities in the oil and gas industry and monitoring compliance and enforcing provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

He described the Nigerian Content Tower at Swali Yenagoa and the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park at Emeyal 1 in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State as two direct projects of the board that have added significant value to the economy through the number of jobs created, skills transferred and spend retained in the state.

He added that the oil and gas park would incubate in-country manufacturing of oil and gas components and create over 2000 jobs when fully operational.

Represented at the event by the director, planning, research & statistics, Mr. Daziba Patrick Obah, the executive secretary clarified that projects such as rungas gas composite cylinder manufacturing facility at Polaku; Azikel modular refinery and Eraskon Lube Oil blending plant, both at Gbarain were being developed by private promoters with equity investments by the board.

Similarly, the Atlantic modular refinery at Okpoama, the methanol production plant at Odioama and Brass petroleum and products terminal, Okpoama were also being constructed in partnership with other institutional and private investors, he added.