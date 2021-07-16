The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has scored Moni Pulo (Petroleum Development) Limited high on community development and empowerment as the company embarked on its 12th Corporate Social Responsibility Outreach to its host communities.

Moni Pulo Limited, one of Nigeria’s premier and leading indigenous oil and natural gas exploration and production companies on Thursday 15th July 2021 empowered 70 transportation start-ups in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom with 70 motorcycles as part of its annual CSR outreach to its host communities.

Engr. Simbi Geiye Wabote, NCDMB’S Executive Secretary, commended Moni Pulo for making the job of the Board easier by its commendable compliance with Nigeria’s local content laws and the impressive impact of its operations to its host communities.

Represented by the Board’s Zonal Coordinator for Akwa Ibom/ Cross River Zonal Operations and Administration, Mr. Uduak Obot, the Executive Secretary said, “We are here to witness what you have done; another milestone in capacity development initiative of Moni Pulo, which is key to the Nigerian Content Law. This is what we preach. This is corporate social responsibility. We can see that you are not a major operator.

“You operate in what we call the marginal field but most of the time you make us proud in the Board at what you are doing for the people of your [host] communities, Effiat and Mbo. We also have major operators in this State. Sometimes we begin to say if your production quota is now higher than the major operators?”

Similarly, Engr. Wabote also commended MPL’s host communities of Effiat and Mbo, especially their stakeholders and traditional rulers for prioritizing the interest and development of their people. He said the peace being enjoyed in the communities was reflective of the genuine interests of all parties to promote development.

“Hold that peace on. The Local Content Law is for you: the Host Community. We are highly supportive of you. We came here to see what Moni Pulo is doing so that we can also see whether they have fallen in line with the Nigerian content law. But I must tell you that they keep making our job easier in this zone. We are glad to see what we see today that [they] are complying with the local content law.”

Earlier, in her Welcome Address, Moni Pulo’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, paid glowing tributes to the legacy and memory of the company’s Founder and pioneer Chairman, High Chief (Dr.) O. B. Lulu-Briggs, whom she said inspired the company’s strong policy on community development.

“Our Founder High Chief (Dr.) O.B. Lulu-Briggs, a Philanthropist per excellence and distinguished elder Statesman, a successful entrepreneur and consummate oil and gas business magnate, through dint of hard work, founded Moni Pulo Limited, one of the first and leading indigenous oil and gas company in Nigeria’s upstream sector. As Chairman of the company, his sterling leadership acumen kept the company in an enviable place of pride in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Sector. Our acclaimed status of excellent Corporate Social Responsibility activities in our host communities draw inspiration, guiding light and counsel from his unfeigned altruistic disposition to all that crossed paths with him,” she said.

According to Mrs Lulu-Briggs, Moni Pulo has had a long and very healthy relationship with the people of Mbo Local Government Area. “Since 1999 we have been in your lives, working hard to leave positive footprints in Mbo Local Government Area. MPL’s Corporate Social Responsibility package is structured along four core areas: Educational Development, Skill Acquisition & Empowerment, Infrastructural Development, Sports and Social Welfare,” she said.

Speaking further, she stressed that, “It is believed that capacity building will ameliorate the Niger Delta region’s economic challenges and reduce the incidences of youth restiveness. Thus, MPL takes this gesture further to empower Mbo and Effiat Community youths with high class motorcycles.”

A total of 70 transport transportation business start-ups chosen from among Effiat and Mbo communities of Akwa Ibom State received brand-new motorcycles as beneficiaries of MPL’s 12th annual empowerment scheme.

Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs who was represented at the event by Moni Pulo’s Head of Admin and Community Relations, Chief Daerego Clifford, as it was customary with the company, due consultations with the host communities to capture the actual needs of the people was responsible for the investment in the transportation start-ups.

She noted that a review of the social responsibility projects the company has carried out over the years in Mbo Local Government Area, revealed that its activities have aligned with the current global Sustainable Development (SDG) Goal 8, which aims to: Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

“Our empowerment programme provides opportunities for entrepreneurs among you to set up and establish businesses that will help increase the employment rate in Akwa Ibom State as well as for our beloved country.”

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, all of whom expressed delight at Moni Pulo’s consistent people-centered development, Mr John Etim-Bassey amidst excitement said,”Moni Pulo has done a lot for Mbo people. I appreciate them for what they have done for Mbo people.” He prayed for God’s blessings on the company to enable it empower its host communities more.

It would be recalled that at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, Moni Pulo donated a brand new state-of-the-art ambulance to the Akwa Ibom State Government to support its efforts at combating the spread of the deadly virus. It also donated 2,000 bags of rice to its host communities in Mbo Local Government Area of the State to cushion the effect of food scarcity at the time.

The 12th MPL empowerment programme drew wide participation from across the State including security institutions, other players in the oil and gas industry and the media. The Akwa Ibom State Government was ably represented by Dr. John James Etim, the State’s Commissioner for Power and Petroleum, who was present in person.