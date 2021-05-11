By Makinde Oluwarotimi, Abuja

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is set to hold the maiden edition of African Local Content Roundtable.

The maiden edition of the African Local Content Roundtable, which has been scheduled to hold in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on June 3 and 4, 2021, will host several dignitaries and policy leaders in the oil and gas, government, development agencies, and related sectors connected to the oil and gas sector.

The objective of the Pan-African engagement, according to the organisers, is to institutionalise peer review mechanism among African oil-producing countries on local content, as a key development imperative for domestication and sustainable growth of Africa’s hydrocarbon resources.

In a statement signed by the executive secretary of NCDMB, Engr Simbi Wabote, and made available to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday, the organisers noted that over the years, critical stakeholders in the oil and gas sector in Africa have been fascinated by the remarkable impact and achievements of Nigeria in the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act and the development of its hydrocarbon resources, which are anchored on the philosophy of In-Country Value Addition.

“African countries such as Uganda, Ghana, Niger Republic, Congo have, at various times, undertook a study tour to institutions in Nigeria, to understand the Nigerian Content delivery model, with some of the countries signing their own local content laws or policies based on insights from Nigeria.

“The African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) charter on bilateral cooperation among African oil-producing countries, is also a bold step to galvanise African countries towards regional cooperation in the area of developing capacities and capabilities to deliver oil and gas services within the continent.”

As a result of this, according to the statement, the proposed annual African Local Content Roundtable will herald the creation of a structured engagement platform among African countries to discuss local content and sustainability in hydrocarbon development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the roundtable objectives, set to be achieved, will be to: “Promote conversation among policymakers on role of local content as a key economic development imperative for African oil-producing countries, lay a solid foundation for the design of an African local content programme, and share data on capacities that exist around skills, infrastructure, facilities, assets and funding for exploration, field development and production activities.”

Some of the topical issues for discussion at the event will include deliberations on: impact of Local Content Policy on value creation in the African Continent-case study of Nigeria.

This means that the event will be able to examine impact of local content policies on development of local supply chain, job creation, sectoral linkages, and also evaluate the role of local content in strengthening the capacity of the African Regional economy in the context of the African Union charter on economic integration.

It will also evaluate regulatory models for the governance, funding, monitoring, and appraisal of local content implementation in selected economies

The other core objectives will include an “opportunity for creating an enabling framework for African Oil Producing Countries to adopt Local Content Requirements in their hydrocarbon development policy; to enhance sustainable economic and social development in Africa.

“Also, analysing the role of information and data sharing in capacity building and market linkages among African oil-producing countries within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement and a scheduled tour of landmark projects initiated by NCDMB will form part of the programme.”

Participation is expected to be drawn from several nations with two participants each from member countries of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO).

“In addition, there will be one representative each from the African Union (AU), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), African Development Bank (AfDB), and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

The date of the two-day event, which will be hosted at the Magnificent NCBMB Towers, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State has been strategically picked close to Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS 2021) to manage logistics of participants who will be attending NIPS 2021 from 6th to 10th June, 2021.

Some of the expected guests will include the chairperson of the African Union Commission, the secretary-general of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (SG, AfCFTA), and heads of Africa Development Organisations.

The roundtable is sponsored by NCDMB and APPO, with Heritage Times as event managers.