The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has flagged off a five-day capacity building programme for 200 primary and secondary school teachers drawn from all local government areas of the state.

Themed “Empowering Teachers for Effective Curriculum Delivery through Digital Innovation, Modern Pedagogy and Professional Excellence,” the training is centred on four pillars, namely, “Digital Literacy, ICT Skills and Digital Teaching Tools” (Pillar 1); Interactive Lesson Preparation, Presentation, and Learner Engagement” (Pillar 2); “NERDC [National Educational Research and Development Council] Curriculum Alignment and Competency-based Lesson” (Pillar 3), and “Positive Classroom Management, Discipline and Learner Support” (Pillar 4).

In his opening remarks at the event, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, represented by Assistant Manager, Institutional Relations and Entrepreneurship Development (IRED), in the Capacity Building Directorate (CBD) of the Board, Ms. Khadijah Jekhine, said the programme reflects NCDMB’s firm belief that sustainable Nigerian Content development begins with quality education and skilled human capital.

He described teachers as “the primary multipliers of knowledge,” adding, “When we invest in you – equipping you with digital tools, modern teaching methods, and professional excellence – we invest in thousands of young Nigerians who will become the engineers, technicians, innovators, and professionals our oil and gas industry and national economy urgently needed.”

The NCDMB boss explained that the goal of the Board is to strengthen the capacity of the teachers for effective curriculum delivery so that classroom learning becomes more practical, engaging, and aligned with the demands of the future of work. He enjoined the teachers to ensure that what they gained from the training cascades to their students, pupils and colleagues, thus raising the quality of education and building the foundation for greater indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry.

He expressed appreciation to the Imo State Government, the State Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and all collaborating partners for the strong partnership that has made the programme possible.

The programme facilitator, Dr. Anayo Nzeribe, General Manager, R&M Networks Limited, said the intervention of the NCDMB in the educational system in the State was of inestimable value as it complements the Government’s efforts to improve access to quality education and provides essential facilities for learning and teaching.

He announced that the Board has made available digital tools and other teaching aids for distribution, that each of the 200 participants would receive a laptop and accessories, among other things. In addition, each of them would receive what he termed “a handsome stipend” at the end of the training programme on Saturday (17th October).

Dr. Nzeribe, on behalf of his company and the joyous teachers, expressed profound gratitude to the NCDMB for the initiative and assured that the tools donated would be put into adequate use to enhance teaching in the State.

The State Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Bernard-Thompson Ikegwuoha, represented by an official of the Ministry, Dr. (Mrs.) Benedicta Chinonye Okorie, was similarly appreciative of the contributions of the NCDMB to educational advancement in the State.

The Owerri capacity building initiative is following close on the heels of a Train-the-Trainer programme organised by the Board in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, last month, for 88 teachers of vocational and technical schools. That programme centred on industry-relevant technical skills, digital technologies, and competency-based teaching methodologies.

On the NCDMB team at the Owerri event were the Zonal Coordinator for Imo and Abia States, Dr. Emma Ohaere, and other staff of the Owerri Liaison Office, as well as Ms. Salamatu Ibrahim, Assistant Manager, Corporate Communications Division (CCD), among others.