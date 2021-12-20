ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has finally vetted, ratified and endorsed its reviewed constitution for all practitioners of the sport in the country.

This was part of the highlights of its 2021 Annual General and Full Council Meeting held in Abuja during the weekend.

The AGM also among other things approved the audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, reappointment of the auditor and resolved to continue to spread the game of cricket to all nooks and crannies of Nigeria with good initiatives and programs.

Speaking to newsmen, NCF President Uyi Akpata said the meeting deliberated on five key strategic imperatives that will form the operational structure of the federation.

“The constitution forms the bedrock for which the Federation is run. The International Cricket Council, the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development have encouraged us to get our own constitution and some minor clauses have been affected in the already revised document which was passed today by the General Assembly.

“Other areas are the technical competence around each of our teams across all levels, grassroots development where we want to reach over 250,000 new entrants into the sports annually, continue to improve our facilities and forming strategic partnerships with the government and corporate bodies, institutions and alumni bodies, members of the press and others. All of these imperatives heads towards one direction, we want to be the top three sports in Nigeria and clearly number one when it comes to organization,” Akpata said.’’

The spokesperson of the federation, Musa Ehiozoje Bodie, in a statement said the AGM was divided into two sessions providing opportunities for stakeholders and delegates to raise issues pertaining the game in each state and zone on specific situations as the case may be.

“Issues raised were challenges and success stories from each region/ state and also proposing solutions on the way forward. The second session was the AGM proper which had the agenda divided into two sessions, the ordinary business and the special business,” he said.