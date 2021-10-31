Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has announced the final 14-man squad that will be representing the country at the ICC T20 world Cup Africa Qualifier taking place from 15th t0 21st November 2021 in Rwanda.

The list was announced on the backdrop of the just concluded T20i Bilateral series between Nigeria and Sierra Leone, where Nigeria emerged runaway winners by 5 games to 1. The coaching crew had the opportunity of 6 matches to take a close look at all the players in camp to ensure that a formidable team capable of picking the single qualification ticket is selected.

Familiar faces return to the squad creating a balance of youth and experience, a chunk from the victorious team that qualified for the U-19 world cup in 2020 have been retained with Sylvester Okpe, Peter Aho, Rasheed Abolarin and Samuel Mba all making the cut. Segun Olayinka and Ademola Onikoyi, 2 of Nigeria’s longest serving players have been recalled while consistent names like Isaac Okpe and Joshua Ayannaike are also listed. A big career step for the young Ridwan Kareem who made his senior debut during the Nigeria/ Sierra Leone Bilateral series will also feature with bowling prodigy, Prosper Useni completing the list.

Reacting to the list selected, Endurance Ofem, Player’s representative on the Federation Board expressed satisfaction at the players that have been selected. ‘’ For me, I am happy with the selection and hope the players will take the opportunity that have presented itself. The coaches have been working with a squad of 25 players. The bowling unit has proven their mettle and the most inform have been selected. We are looking forward to a situation where the batting will match up to expectations, it is going to be a big test for the experienced batsmen selected and i wish the team the very best and hope they come to the party as a unit.’’ Ofem said.

Ashmit Shrestha, Segun Olayinka, Samuel Mba, Sesan Adedeji, Gim Daniel, Onikoyi Ademola, Joshua Ayannaike, Isaac Okpe

9. Sylvester Okpe – Captain, Peter Aho, Chima Akachukwu, Rasheed Abolarin, Ridwan Kareem and Prosper Useni