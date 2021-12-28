Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has called on management and staff of the commission to raise the bar of performance and accountability in the discharge of their duties so as to meet the expectations of Nigerians in line with the commission’s mandate.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim gave the charge recently during the end of year special meeting held at the commission headquarters in Abuja.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reiterated her commitment to the issues of Staff welfare as well as the training and re-training of staff to enable them acquire skills that will scale up their productivity.

“In 2022, every staff of the Commission will be given some kinds of training that will enable them to effectively carry out the mandate of the Commission”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suleiman-Ibrahim also acknowledged the performances of other staffs in the field offices, stressing that going forward, outstanding performances would be recognized and rewarded.

The meeting which provided the commission opportunity for update on various activities and the way forward with full optimism of a better future for the benefit of all also saw the commission award retired staff following their meritorious service.

It should be noted that, Head of ICT at the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs Shafiu Abubakar was awarded Protection Officer of 2021. The award implies that he is the best staff of the Commission.

Other staffs recognized were the Acting Director Refugees and Migrants Affairs, Mr Titus Mordecai, Zonal Coordinator of South West Zonal Office as well as Head of Migration at the Headquarters, Mrs Gloria.

ADVERTISEMENT