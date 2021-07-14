National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), has reiterated its commitment towards ensuring adequate protection and assistance of refugees, asylum seekers, returnees, stateless persons, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and migrants in the country.

The federal commissioner, NCFRMI, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said this yesterday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by executives of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) that “insurgency and insurrection around the country has led to displacement of millions of Nigerians from their homes, but the commission is committed to providing durable solutions for PoCs and ensuring they are returned to their states of origin or resettled in a humane and dignified manner.”

She stated that the NCFRMI has the statutory responsibility to provide coordination for migration and development related activities in Nigeria. The Commission also serves as the coordinating body for all migration related issues, while ensuring that all the different actors involved carry out their mandates within certain agreed standards and for the purpose of achieving the core objectives.

She said: “NCFRMI is mandated to lead and coordinate national action for the protection and assistance of refugees, asylum seekers, returnees, stateless persons, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and migrants. All these categories of persons are referred to as Persons of Concern (PoCs) to the Commission.