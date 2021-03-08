BY ERNEST NZOR |

The National Consultative Front (NCFront) movement, has nominated Prof Attahiru Jega, Prof Pat Utomi, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, Dr Oby Ezekwesiili, and Mr Gbenga Olawepo Hashim as its technical advisers.

NCFront, in a statement issued by its head, public affairs, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, yesterday in Abuja, noted that NCFront would rescue and save Nigeria from the avoidable misery and hopelessness brought upon the Nigerian people by the ruling parties in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The 22 member merger committee, which was a product of inclusive nominations from various stakeholders and allies in the NCFront, has been charged with a clear mandate to help, the NC Front political coalition.

“Negotiate and seal the formation of a credible alternative ideologically driven mega political movement for all citizens of conscience and ideological groups that share the aspiration of the NCFront to rescue Nigeria from looming anarchy and doom foisted on Nigeria by the ruling political parties and leadership of Nigeria.

“NCFront, leaders of conscience, fully aware of the ongoing national constitutional process in the country anchored by the Olisa Agbakoba led People’s Constitution Drafting Committee and the overwhelming desire of Nigerians to find a formidable peoples and service oriented alternative for the disastrous rulership of APC and the PDP in Nigeria have decided to create a new mega political platform to produce the next political leadership and form the next government in Nigeria.

Members of the esteemed Merger Committee to be inaugurated at 1pm on Tuesday, 9th March, 2021 are as follows: Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba-chairman, Chief Raph Okey Nwosu – vice chair, Dr Olu Agunloye -secretary, Engr Yusuf Yabagi Sani, Dr Osagie Obayuwana, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, Arch Ezekiel Nya Etok, High Chief Peter Ameh, and Dr Tanko Yunusa.

Others include Senator Zainab A. Kure, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele, Comrade Issa Aremu, Chief Precious Elekima, Senator Folashade Grace Bent, Dr Aisha Salihu

Lemu, Alhaji Hamisu Santuraki, Comrade Mark Adebayo, Mallam Nasser Kura, Comrade Seni Ajayi, Barr Mrs Georgina Dakpokpo, Hon Kassim Balarabe Musa, Hadjia Kadijat Abdullahi”, he said.